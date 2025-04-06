Minecraft Movie overcomes critic panning to become surprise blockbuster

The Minecraft movie has surpassed expectations with an opening weekend of $157 million in the US – the best ever for a video game adaptation.

Previously, Nintendo and Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. Movie held the record for the largest start for a video game adaptation in the US, at $146 million.

Mario still holds the record internationally, however, at $377 million. The Minecraft movie is estimated by Variety to have managed around $301 million.

The total represents a huge leap over what many analysts expected Minecraft to manage in its opening weekend, with analysts projecting between $70 and $90 million.

It also comes against largely negative reviews from critics: A Minecraft Movie is currently rated 49% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

“The film is drawing like a coveted five-quadrant movie, appealing broadly to everyone — younger and older adults, as well as young teens and kids,” said movie consultant David A. Gross.

“Reviews are not good, but these pictures are made for moviegoers, not critics. When a release catches fire like this, it generates its own momentum and you can set aside all projections.”

A Minecraft Movie is directed by Jared Hess, who previously helmed Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. The film’s headline stars are Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

They’re joined by Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), among others.