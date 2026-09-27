Minecraft is officially getting its first new dimension in 15 years

Minecraft is getting its first new dimension in 15 years, developer Mojang announced during its Minecraft Live stream on Saturday.

Dimensions are parallel worlds within Minecraft with unique biomes and structures. Minecraft’s last dimension, The End, was released back in October 2011.

Revealed on Saturday, Minecraft’s next new dimension is The Sift, which is described as “beautiful, vibrant, and teeming with souls”.

The Sift is set to debut in Minecraft Dungeons 2, which releases on September 29. Then, next year, the dimension will come to Minecraft’s Java and Bedrock editions, Mojang said.

During the Minecraft Live broadcast, viewers got a glimpse into the dimension and its unique, bunny-like mobs. In addition, it confirmed that Ice Caves will be coming to the main game, along with new ice zombie variants.

Finally, the Minecraft Live stream reiterated that a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will release on October 27, and provided an update on the Minecraft World theme park set to open in London.

Planned to open in 2027 at Chessington World of Adventures in Greater London, Minecraft World will feature the first Minecraft rollercoaster, the world’s biggest Minecraft shop, Minecraft-themed food, “interactive adventures”, and more.

Merlin says the park is one of its most ambitious in recent years, and the result of a long-standing partnership with Mojang to ensure that the Chessington experience feels authentic to game fans.