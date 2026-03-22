Minecraft is officially getting a £50m UK theme park land, ‘Minecraft World’

Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios have announced plans to open a £50 million Minecraft theme park world in the UK.

Planned to open in 2027 at Chessington World of Adventures in Greater London, Minecraft World will feature the first Minecraft rollercoaster, the world’s biggest Minecraft shop, Minecraft-themed food, “interactive adventures”, and more.

In an announcement, Merlin said the park was one of its most ambitious in recent years, and the result of a long-standing partnership with Mojang to ensure that the Chessington experience feels authentic to game fans.

It also shared some concept art of Minecraft World, showing the world’s biggest shop, a roller coaster, and the park’s entrance.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Minecraft’s creativity, bold adventures, and ridiculous fun to life at a theme park for the first time at Chessington World of Adventures,” said Merlin’s SVP of global brand, Angela Jobson.

“Minecraft World will allow friends and families to play, explore and craft together on a truly epic scale. Working closely together with Mojang Studios we are meticulously creating an authentic world that the global community of Minecraft fans will want to immerse themselves in and experience the game in a whole new way.”

Torfi Frans Ólafsson, senior creative director of entertainment at Minecraft, added: “Minecraft World represents a meaningful milestone in our ongoing journey to expand the Minecraft universe. We’re thrilled to have partnered with Merlin Entertainments to realise a place where you can literally be in the Minecraft Overworld and have an adventure of your own with your family and friends.

“The team at Merlin Entertainments and Mojang have worked hard to craft an experience that feels immersive, authentic and welcoming, and we can’t wait for our community to experience it.”