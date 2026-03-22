Minecraft Dungeons is getting a sequel this year, and it’s coming to PS5 and Switch 2

Mojang and Microsoft have announced a sequel to 2020’s action spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 will release this year for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2, the pair announced on Saturday, featuring new locations, encounters, and loot.

“This is an all-new action-RPG adventure where you’ll take on high-stakes encounters, thrilling challenges, and explore never-before-seen locations in the Minecraft universe,” an announcement reads.

“Disorder is brewing, and the world stands before a threat unlike any other. A new danger is growing in power, ready to descend upon the land and unleash mayhem… Will you and your allies prevail against the forces of evil and save the day once more?”

Minecraft Dungeons was announced as part of Minecraft Live 2026, where Mojang also revealed plans for a Minecraft theme park world at the UK’s Chessington World of Adventures.

VGC wrote in our original Minecraft Dungeons review: “Minecraft Dungeons is far from a bad game: Combat is satisfying enough and the partially procedurally generated stages look the part.

“It may not offer the creative opportunities Minecraft does or the sense of humour we saw in Story Mode, but it’s a solid enough little game that doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Granted, it isn’t the next Diablo or anything, but it at least kept our attention until the game was beaten… which, in fairness, wasn’t that long.”