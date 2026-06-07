Minecraft Dungeons 2 is coming this September

A new trailer for Minecraft Dungeons 2 has brought with it an official release date announcement.

As revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, the sequel to the 2020 action spin-off will be released on September 29, 2026 on Xbox consoles, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2.

“This is an all-new action-RPG adventure where you’ll take on high-stakes encounters, thrilling challenges, and explore never-before-seen locations in the Minecraft universe”, Microsoft said when announcing the game back in March.

“Disorder is brewing, and the world stands before a threat unlike any other. A new danger is growing in power, ready to descend upon the land and unleash mayhem… Will you and your allies prevail against the forces of evil and save the day once more?”

VGC’s review of the original Minecraft Dungeons said it was “a spin-off in need of building work”, stating that “Mojang‘s Diablo-like is fun enough while it lasts”.

“It may not offer the creative opportunities Minecraft does or the sense of humour we saw in Story Mode, but it’s a solid enough little game that doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel,” we said.

“Granted, it isn’t the next Diablo or anything, but it at least kept our attention until the game was beaten… which, in fairness, wasn’t that long.”