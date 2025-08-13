Minecraft console dev 4J opens new Edinburgh studio as work continues on its Minecraft rival Reforj

The studio behind the console versions of Minecraft has opened a new studio in Edinburgh as it continues work on its own Minecraft rival.

4J Studios, which was set up in Dundee, Scotland in 2005, is best known for its console ports of Minecraft, having previously released official versions for Xbox 360, PS3, Xbox One, PS4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

However, last year the studio announced Reforj, a new open-world multiplayer survival sandbox game clearly designed to take on Microsoft‘s game with an entirely new offering.

Now, as reported by The Scotsman, 4J has opened a new studio in Edinburgh which will be home to “staff focused on software and design roles” as work on Reforj continues.

4J Studios currently employs around 50 staff, and a recruitment drive has now started to fill the new Edinburgh office with some of the area’s most talented developers.

“The development of Reforj has been gathering pace for several months now and 20 years on from [chairman] Chris [van der Kuyl] and I launching the studio, this is as exhilarating a time as we can remember for the firm,” said 4J Studios Paddy Burns.

4J Studios is currently running a ‘Pioneer Program’, which sees it giving hundreds of expert Minecraft players access to Reforj while it’s still in development. The hope is that these players – including YouTuber Joe Garrett (aka Stampy) – will be able to shape the game into something that surpasses Minecraft by giving its fans the features they’ve always wanted.

“The pioneer programme is really taking off and it’s fascinating to see how people are experiencing the game and to hear their feedback and be able to incorporate it as we go,” Burns said.

“We hope we can capitalise on that momentum and sense of energy by opening our first office in Edinburgh, which will give us even better access to the diverse pool of software and design talent that exists in and around the city.”