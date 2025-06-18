MindsEye’s second hotfix is now live as its developer races to fix its disastrous launch

A second hotfix has been released for MindsEye by the game’s developer Build a Rocket Boy.

Fixes have been made to CPU, GPU and memory issues as the Edinburgh-based studio continues its attempt to salvage a disastrous launch.

Since the game’s release, social media has been flooded with videos of the game’s technical issues and bugs. The situation has deteriorated to the extend that multiple players have been refunded by PlayStation, a rare occurrence that conjures memories of the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which was eventually pulled from sale entirely.

The studio said it was “heartbroken” during an apology released last week, saying it was ” fully committed to ensuring all our players have a great experience”.

The game’s Metacritic score currently stands at 36 for the PC and just 28 for the PS5 version, making it the lowest rated game on Metacritic so far this year and significantly lower than any game on Metacritic last year too.

It isn’t faring much better on Steam, where user ratings are currently listed as ‘Mostly Negative’. Of the 1,755 user reviews submitted for the game so far, 37% are marked as positive.

The patch notes for the game’s second hotfix are listed below.

MindsEye HotFix 2 Patch Notes:

All Platforms

Performance improvements for CPU, GPU, and memory.

Fixed an issue with vehicle spawning.

Fixed an issue with AI vehicle collisions. Fixes to some issues that caused the game to crash.

Resolved the situation where players could get a mission fail during the cinematic in the “Doxxed” mission.

The Red Sky Car can no longer be destroyed during a cinematic

The Buggy springs contract correctly, and the tires spin during driving with Motion Blur off.

Removed an invisible collider that blocked progress in the “A New Companion 1” mission.

Fixed an issue where DPR and Delta.45 weapons were becoming attached to each other.

Addressed VFX sparks appearing too bright on damaged drones.

Rectified AI characters holding weapons at a 90-degree angle.

Corrected visuals of some male character models’ deformations when hit by vehicles.

PC