Build A Rocket Boy is hoping to pay off its £62 million debts by launching legal action against those it accuses of sabotaging MindsEye’s release.

It comes as Build A Rocket Boy CEO Mark Gerhard has long maintained that MindsEye was brought down by “organised espionage” and “criminal activity”, and has suggested that negative reviews were part of this.

This latest development was spotted by ResetEra user RedbullCola. It comes from a recent filing by Build A Rocket Boy as part of its ongoing efforts to resolve its debts, as it has entered administration.

In the document, Build A Rocket Boy repeats its claims that MindsEye was sabotaged.

“Prior to the Company’s entry into Administration, the directors had been investigating the circumstances surrounding the commercial performance of the video game, MindsEye,” the document reads. “The directors formed the view that the game’s commercial prospects may have been adversely affected by a coordinated campaign of negative online reviews and commentary.

“The directors subsequently received information which they considered suggested the involvement of several third parties in organising and funding such activity and commenced litigation against some of those parties.”

It goes on to suggest that taking action against those accused of sabotage could help repay the company’s debts: “The directors have indicated that any such claims may be substantial in value, although the extent of any recovery remains uncertain and will be dependent upon the outcome of ongoing investigations, legal proceedings and asset recovery actions.”

Further into the report, Build A Rocket Boy confirms that it has sought even more financial support from investors to fund these legal costs.

The report also sheds more light on the final days of Build A Rocket Boy. It states that management tried to save the company by seeking further investment for game development, but was unable to secure funding, resulting in the company entering administration.

Ultimately, this drags on what has already been a bitter end for Build A Rocket Boy. The company has repeatedly come under fire from former employees and their union over how it handled MindsEye’s development and the ensuing layoffs.