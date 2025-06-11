MindsEye studio scrambles to fix glitches, as user reviews criticise GTA producer’s latest

MindsEye studio Build a Rocket Boy says its developers are “working around the clock” to address the numerous issues being reported by players.

MindsEye – the debut game from the Edinburgh-based studio founded by former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies – was released on Tuesday and so far has no reviews from any major publication, with seemingly no outlets receiving review code.

Steam user reviews have been mixed, however. Of the 854 reviews posted on the platform so far, 484 have been negative, meaning it has an approval rating of around 43% on the platform

Most of the criticism has been levelled at the game’s performance, stability, and AI behaviour, with players sharing numerous bugs and glitches online.

Now, on the game’s Reddit page, the studio has posted a statement saying it’s working on improving the game’s performance.

“Thank you kindly to all of you who joined us as pioneers on day one,” the statement reads. “We understand that the current minimum spec requirements are very high, but our engineering team are working around the clock to improve performance on mainstream hardware as well as consoles by integrating the performance improvements in Unreal Engine V5.6.

“We will provide patch 3 update timing, including these improvements, within the next 24 hours.”

MindsEye is not looking too good 😭 pic.twitter.com/sYgse8ZUVR — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) June 10, 2025

Creepiest Bug I have ever witnessed since AC Unity #MindsEye pic.twitter.com/qHOgYmHRIg — viktor lindén (@viktorlindn) June 10, 2025

Turns out NPCs do actually fight back in Mindseye and its hilarious pic.twitter.com/5mY2N7XCes — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) June 10, 2025

Replies to the statement include those from console owners, who claim that performance is poor on their systems too, even on PlayStation 5 Pro.

“Should have just delayed it for another 2-3 months,” one user wrote. “Cutscenes and story is fine, city is alright. Gameplay has no spark to it and the performance on consoles is pure chaos. Also the NPCs movements sometimes are just full on glitchfest.”

“PS5 Pro 25fps is unacceptable,” added another. “The game does not appear to be ‘PS5 Pro enhanced’ in the slightest. Zero excuses on why your game cannot hit 60fps considering I can hop into Spider-Man 2 and traverse at a very high rate of speed with ray tracing active and get above 60fps.”

I’m currently playing MINDSEYE and I can confirm this Game has the absolute worst stuttering issues pic.twitter.com/fAuZ0Z04Zq — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) June 10, 2025

The first 3 hours of #Mindseye was a rollercoaster –

This was/is tomorrow’s intro for our early review, but I’ve not seen anyone posting glitches like this yet. This is on PS5 :/ pic.twitter.com/uVGqfA3h9Z — McTannen (@Mctannen) June 10, 2025

My second combat encounter in #MindsEye… The AI has become self-aware and is now committing suicide: pic.twitter.com/391R23S0Oa — Jesse Gomez @ IGN (@ItsJesseGomez) June 10, 2025

Some YouTube channels were able to preview MindsEye in last month, and their first impressions were also mixed at best. This was followed by Build a Rocket Boy co-CEO Mark Gerhard claiming on the game’s official Discord that the people who reacted negatively to the game were “100%” paid by someone, adding: “Doesn’t take much to guess who.”

One user pointed out that it was “absolutely wild” for “a co-CEO for a studio implying another studio is paying previewers to talk negatively about your game”, to which Gerhard responded: “Not wild when it’s true.”

Gerhard later backtracked somewhat on his comments, claiming he “never said” that individuals had been paid to criticise the game, stating he only meant “that there are bot farms posting negative comments and dislikes”.