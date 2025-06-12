MindsEye studio ‘heartbroken’ over buggy launch, as PlayStation issues refunds

MindsEye studio Build a Rocket Boy says it’s “heartbroken” over the buggy experience many launch players have suffered, as PlayStation appears to be issuing refunds to some who are dissatisfied with the game.

The Edinburgh-based studio has been scrambling to fix bugs this week, after the internet filled with videos of its single-player action game breaking and distorting in unexpected ways.

Build a Rocket Boy and its publisher, IO Interactive, did not supply pre-release review code to the press for MindsEye, but at the time of publishing, its Steam user reviews are around 60% negative.

Most of the criticism from players has been levelled at the game’s performance, stability, and AI behaviour.

On Wednesday, there was evidence that multiple players have been refunded by PlayStation, a rare occurrence that conjures memories of Cyberpunk 2077’s troubled launch, which was eventually pulled from sale entirely.

On Thursday, Build a Rocket Boy published a new statement claiming that it had discovered the source of most players’ issues, and that a fix would be deployed as soon as Friday.

“We are heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended,” it wrote. “Our priority is optimizing performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly throughout the night to solve many of these issues, and we have now identified that the vast majority of crashes were caused by a memory leak. This impacted roughly 1 in 10 of our players.”

The studio says it’s developed a hotfix that addresses this issue, alongside others, which it’s working to deploy “as soon as tomorrow” on PC and on consoles once it passes certification with PlayStation and Xbox.

“We are fully committed to ensuring all our players have a great experience, and we will continue to provide frequent and transparent updates. We will do our best to respond to all your comments and feedback.”