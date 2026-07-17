Miis are back in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and fans are debating their ‘funny’ proportions

One of the biggest fan complaints for the release of Nintendo Switch Sports was the lack of playable Mii characters, and it seems Nintendo will be remedying this in the sequel.

A photograph of a Japanese magazine appears to show an advertisement for Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Alongside the series’ Sportsmate avatar character, a classic Mii character is also shown.

To match the taller, more human-like proportions of the Sportsmate characters, the selectable Mii has elongated legs and arms.

Compared to other recent games featuring Mii characters, such as Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, it’s a significant change in style.

Mii characters were previously confirmed for Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, but this is the first time we’ve seen what they might look like.

While the return of Mii characters has been celebrated and welcomed, the unusual proportions have led fans on Reddit, such as Southern_Chance9349, to say, “Why do they have LEG?”

“Something about that looks mad cursed,” added another Reddit user. “They’re so… lanky. It’s very funny,” wrote another.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will also see the series return to Wuhu Island, a fan-favorite location seen in several Wii-era Nintendo games.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort includes a huge variety of sports-themed minigames to enjoy, and launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 22.