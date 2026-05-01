Microsoft’s Xbox Mode hits Windows 11 PCs today

Microsoft’s Xbox Mode for Windows 11 PCs is rolling out starting today.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft shares that Xbox Mode will be available today in “select markets”. The mode will work with fully updated Windows 11 devices, including laptops, desktops, tablets, and Windows 11 gaming handhelds.

Why use Xbox Mode? Microsoft breaks down the three main reasons:

“With Xbox mode, you can:

Browse and launch games using a controller optimized interface. Jump back and forth between Xbox mode and the Windows 11 desktop whenever you want. Access an aggregated game library, including the full games catalog from Xbox Game Pass, and installed games from leading PC storefronts.”

Xbox Mode is an updated and more widely available version of the “full screen experience” that was rolled out to Windows 11 handhelds in November 2025. “Since first introducing Xbox mode, formerly known as “full screen experience”, on Windows handhelds, we’ve been listening closely to player feedback and continuing to evolve the experience across devices. Those learnings directly shaped Xbox mode on Windows 11 PCs,” Microsoft shared.

We don’t currently know exactly which regions have access to the new Xbox Mode, but if you want to try it for yourself, Microsoft says that you should turn on the “Get the latest updates as soon as they are available” toggle on your PC so the update can install when available in your region.

The launch of Xbox Mode follows on from comments from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, where she said: “We know we have work to do to earn every player today and into the future.”

Microsoft recently cut the price of Xbox Game Pass in a bid to earn back players, but also removed new Call of Duty titles from the subscription service’s library.

For more Xbox thoughts, listen to the latest VGC Podcast, where we’re joined by Chris Dring to talk about the future of Xbox and much more.