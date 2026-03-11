Microsoft reveals next-gen console details and promises an ‘order of magnitude increase’ in power

Microsoft has shared new details on its next-generation console, Project Helix, and reiterated that it will run both Xbox and PC games.

Speaking during a session at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Jason Ronald, VP, Next Generation, confirmed that Helix will be powered by a custom AMD SOC with “next-gen ray-tracing performance”.

According to Ronald, Helix will offer “an order of magnitude increase” in raytracing performance capability “beyond what’s currently possible with the Xbox Series X and S”. Development kits will be dispatched next year, he said.

As previously confirmed, Microsoft’s next console will be able to run PC games. Ronald told the GDC crowd that Microsoft believes player behaviours have changed, and that the days of people defining themselves as console, PC, or mobile gamers “don’t really exist anymore”.

The session went on to confirm that “Xbox Mode” is coming to Windows 11 starting next month, in a further convergence of console and Windows gaming, adding features from the handheld Xbox Ally to PCs. Ronald also emphasized Microsoft’s commitment to game preservation and teased the ability to play classic games in “new ways” later this year.

“Project Helix is powered by a custom AMD SoC and co-designed for the next generation of DirectX and FSR to unlock what comes next,” Ronald said.

“It delivers an order of magnitude leap in ray tracing performance and capability, integrates intelligence directly into the graphics and compute pipeline, and drives meaningful gains in efficiency, scale, and visual ambition. The result is more realistic, immersive, and dynamic worlds for players.

“I’m excited to share we plan to ship alpha versions of the hardware to developers beginning in 2027.

“And, we’re committed to keeping games from four generations of Xbox playable for years to come. As part of our 25th anniversary later this year, we’ll be rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past.”

Ronald said that by converging Xbox and Windows gaming, Project Helix would offer developers “a simpler, more unified path to reach more players” while helping reduce development costs.

“As games increasingly span devices, we’re breaking down the barriers between console and PC games for more seamless cross-device play, and we’re making the Xbox experience consistent across screens,” he said.

“We’re taking everything we’ve learned about building a leading gaming OS and bringing it directly into Windows for both players and developers. After debuting an early version with the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, today I’m excited to share that we are bringing the same innovation to Windows 11 with Xbox mode that begins rolling out in April, starting with select markets.

“Xbox mode lets players seamlessly switch between productivity and play, with a familiar full screen and controller optimized Xbox experience while embracing the openness of Windows.”