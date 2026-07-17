Microsoft restores hacked account and baby pictures, but owner says it’s ‘a little bit shady’

Microsoft has restored a hacked account to its original owner, returning thousands of dollars’ worth of games and priceless family pictures that were stored on the OneDrive.

But content creator Joshua Khane has said that the entire process felt “a little bit shady.”

Khane reported that his Microsoft account had been deleted on July 14 on X (formerly Twitter). His post caused a mild uproar, gaining over 11,000 retweets and 81,000 likes. The post shared an email from Microsoft, which confirmed he was the legitimate owner of the account, but as security information had been changed, it could not be restored or returned to him.

Microsoft DELETED my account AND OneDrive!!?? After ACKNOWLEDGING that I’m the owner of the account and that it was compromised???



25 fucking years of data, thousands of euros spended on games?? My son’s baby pictures? GONE!



All because MICROSOFT couldn’t bring back a… pic.twitter.com/sItv5eQFAQ — Joshua Khane (@JoshuaKhane) July 14, 2026

On July 16, Khane issued an update where he said on video that his account had been fully restored, including his games and OneDrive, which held baby photos of his son.

While Khane is clearly grateful and thankful to Microsoft for having the situation resolved, he has reservations. “The reason I’m grateful is, because it blew up, it got the attention of Microsoft,” Khane said in a video shared to social media. “Now, that being said, the way it was handled was not in a good way of course.

“What bothers me the most is that they were telling me that is irreversible. It took a tweet, or a post, with a couple of million likes and a lot of coverage to reach out to me. No offence against Microsoft, the people that helped me have been really good. But I feel for the people that don’t have the opportunity to get their account back, because I know I’m not the only one.”

He goes on to say, “The way it all went, to me, is a little bit shady. Because it’s not that they can’t bring back your account, it’s that they won’t bring back your account if you’re a nobody. And I’m a nobody, but my tweet blew up.”

Account security and ownership has become a hot topic lately as Sony announces it will stop manufacturing PS5 discs from 2028. This has prompted a response from an EU commissioner.

Recently, the GameStop CEO went on the record to say that Sony ending PS5 disc production “doesn’t matter at all.”