Microsoft is releasing a limited edition green 25th anniversary Xbox Series X

Microsoft is releasing a special edition Xbox Series X to mark the 25th anniversary of Xbox.

The console, which is set to release in November, will include 1TB of storage and a translucent green case similar to the special green edition of the original Xbox.

“For the first time, we’re bringing a translucent design to Xbox Series X, drawing inspiration from the original Xbox and OG Green so many players remember” Xbox’s next generation VP Jason Ronald said in a statement.

“The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition respects our history, with the power and performance of the Xbox Series X, including 1 TB of storage, and a design that reflects where we’ve been and the community that’s been with us along the way.

“From the moment you power it on, those details come to life. The iconic ‘X’ lights up in green, a nod to the original Xbox start up, complemented by the Xbox 25th Anniversary logo on the front and other design elements that celebrate Xbox fans and classic hardware designs.

The console will also come with a limited edition green controller, which will also be available separately.

More to follow…