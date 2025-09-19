Microsoft is raising Xbox console prices in the US again, five months after its last price increase

Microsoft is increasing the price of Xbox consoles again in the US, just five months after its last price increase.

The company announced back in May that it was increasing the prices of its consoles globally, including increasing the price of Xbox Series X and S consoles in the US by $100 and $80 respectively.

Now it’s announced that it’s raising the prices even further, but only in the United States this time due to “changes in the macroeconomic environment”.

According to a newly updated support page, the price increase will take effect from October 3.

Both the 512GB and 1TB models of the Xbox Series S will see $20 increases on top of the $80 increases they received in May, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X Digital will see their prices raised a further $50.

The biggest increase is the for Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Edition, which will get a $70 increase on top of its previous $130 increase. The console, which launched at $599.99, now costs $799.99 and is more expensive than a PS5 Pro (which also comes with 2TB of storage).

The new changes in full are as follows:

Xbox Series S 512GB – $399.99 (was $379.99, launch price was $299.99)

$399.99 (was $379.99, launch price was $299.99) Xbox Series S 1TB – $449.99 (was $429.99, launch price was $349.99)

$449.99 (was $429.99, launch price was $349.99) Xbox Series X Digital – $599.99 (was $549.99, launch price was $449.99)

$599.99 (was $549.99, launch price was $449.99) Xbox Series X – $649.99 (was $599.99, launch price was $499.99)

$649.99 (was $599.99, launch price was $499.99) Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black – $799.99 (was $729.99, launch price was $599.99)

Microsoft says the prices of controllers and headsets will remain the same, and console prices in other countries outside the US will also remain unchanged.

This is the latest in a series of price increases across the video game industry.

Sony previously increased the price of PS5 in select regions in August 2022 and April 2025, excluding the United States both times, before eventually increasing US console prices last month.

Nintendo also delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US due to the country’s turbulent financial situation. It eventually opened them in late April without changing the console’s price, but did raise the price of some Switch 2 accessories in the US and warned that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions”.

Earlier this year the CTA, the trade association behind the CES tech event, warned that Trump’s tariffs could lead to console prices rising by 69% in the US if they all came into effect.