Microsoft is raising prices on Xbox consoles, with games set to hit $80 this year

Microsoft is raising the prices of its Xbox consoles globally, and has also announced that it will charge $80 for games starting later this year.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development,” Microsoft said in a statement to IGN.

“Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”

Most notably, the price of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles has been increased by $100 and $80 respectively in the US.

The UK appears to be one of the countries affected least by the increase – while Xbox Series S has risen by £50, Series X has only seen a £20 increase.

Microsoft has provided the following list of revised prices, via The Game Business:

New Xbox pricing (US)

Xbox Series S 512GB – $379.99 (was $299.99)

$379.99 (was $299.99) Xbox Series S 1TB – $429.99 (was $349.99)

$429.99 (was $349.99) Xbox Series X Digital – $549.99 (was $449.99)

$549.99 (was $449.99) Xbox Series X – $599.99 (was $499.99)

$599.99 (was $499.99) Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black – $729.99 (was $599.99)

$729.99 (was $599.99) Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) – $64.99 (no change)

$64.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) – $69.99 (no change)

$69.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition – $79.99 (was $69.99)

$79.99 (was $69.99) Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition – $89.99 (was $79.99)

$89.99 (was $79.99) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) – $149.99 (no change)

$149.99 (no change) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) – $199.99 (was $179.99)

$199.99 (was $179.99) Xbox Stereo Headset – $64.99 (no change)

$64.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Headset – $119.99 (was $109.99)

New Xbox pricing (UK)

Xbox Series S 512GB – £299.99 (was £249.95)

£299.99 (was £249.95) Xbox Series S 1TB – £349.99 (was £299.99)

£349.99 (was £299.99) Xbox Series X Digital – £449.99 (was £429.99)

£449.99 (was £429.99) Xbox Series X – £499.99 (was £479.99)

£499.99 (was £479.99) Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black – £589.99 (was £549.99)

£589.99 (was £549.99) Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) – £59.99 (no change)

£59.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) – £64.99 (no change)

£64.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition – £74.99 (no change)

£74.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition – £74.99 (no change)

£74.99 (no change) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) – £124.99 (no change)

£124.99 (no change) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) – £169.99 (was £159.99)

New Xbox pricing (Europe)

Xbox Series S 512GB – €349.99 (was €299.99)

€349.99 (was €299.99) Xbox Series S 1TB – €399.99 (was €349.99)

€399.99 (was €349.99) Xbox Series X Digital – €549.99 (was €499.99)

€549.99 (was €499.99) Xbox Series X – €599.99 (was €549.99)

€599.99 (was €549.99) Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black – €699.99 (was €649.99)

€699.99 (was €649.99) Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) – €64.99 (no change)

€64.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) – €69.99 (no change)

€69.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller – Special Edition – €79.99 (no change)

€79.99 (no change) Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition – €89.99 (was €79.99)

€89.99 (was €79.99) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) – €149.99 (was €139.99)

€149.99 (was €139.99) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) – €199.99 (was €179.99)

This is the latest in a series of price increases across the video game industry.

Last month, Sony announced that it would increase the price of the PS5 Digital Edition again in some regions (but not the US).

The PS5 Digital Edition now costs €499.99 in Europe, up from its previous price of €449.99 (an increase of €50). Meanwhile, in the UK the console now costs £429.99, up from its previous £389.99 (an increase of £40).

This is the second time Sony has raised the price of the PS5 Digital Edition, having previously done so in 2022. The console originally cost €399.99 in Europe and £359.99 in the UK, meaning the new price marks a total increase of €100 / £70 since launch.