Microsoft has reversed plans to price its next big RPG, The Outer Worlds 2, at a higher $80 price point.

When the Obsidian sequel releases on October 29, it will now cost $70, Microsoft announced on Wednesday. Last month, Xbox had said Outer Worlds 2 would be its first $80 title as part of a broader increase in game prices.

An Xbox spokesperson said: “We’re focused on bringing players incredible worlds to explore, and will keep our full-priced holiday releases, including The Outer Worlds 2, at $69.99, in line with current market conditions.”

Obsidian wrote on its social media channels on Wednesday: “We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing. As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2.

“While this will not bring peace to the galaxy, or even your local colony, we assure you all that we are here to fight for all colonies in every way that we can.”

The Outer Worlds 2 is set for release on October 29, 2025, on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

It’s not clear what the change means for Xbox’s plans to increase all of its first-party games to $80 across the board.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development,” Microsoft said in its announcement in June.

“Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”