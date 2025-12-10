Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 gets free Stranger Things DLC which lets players fly around Hawkins in a helicopter

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has received free DLC based on Stranger Things.

The new content, which can be found by going to the in-game marketplace and selecting the Stranger Things Expansion, adds a new area to the game based on the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Players can fly a helicopter around the town, taking on five missions led by the show’s Murray Bauman.

“Enter the world of Netflix’s Stranger Things to help Hawkins, a town under lockdown, heavy patrols, and supernatural threats,” the DLC’s description reads.

“Think you have what it takes to fly a Bell UH-1H Huey and help the residents of Hawkins in their latest encounters with the dangers that destroyed their hometown?

“Try your hand at five exhilarating missions, shady supply ops, close-call chases, and high-stakes rescues… all of it pulling you deeper into the city’s worst fears. No spoilers, but ‘yeah, it gets intense’, as Murray would say.”

As well as the five helicopter missions, the expansion also features 40 locations from the show, which can be visited and photographed as part of a Photo Mode mission. These include:

Starcourt Mall

Hawkins Middle School

Hawkins National Laboratory

Hawkins Junkyard

Palace Arcade

Family Video

Lovers Lake

The Creel House

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was released on PS5 this week, following its release on Xbox and PC a year ago.

Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann says the idea to bring the game to PS5 was his, and that Xbox had previously turned down the idea to bring the series to PlayStation until someone at Sony expressed interest.

Neumann says he believes the decision to bring Flight Simulator to PlayStation was what “really kicked off a whole avalanche of Xbox titles coming to PlayStation.”