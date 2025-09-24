Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 comes to PS5 in December, PSVR 2 support in development

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to PS5, and PSVR 2 support for the game is in development.

Announced during Wednesday’s State of Play, the game will be released on December 8.

PSVR 2 support for the game will come in 2026 via a free update.

“With up to 125 highly detailed aircraft, we have developed the largest and most diverse fleet ever assembled for a flight simulator,” said Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

“We have an incredibly wide range of aircraft: nimble ultralights, a wide variety of general aviation aircraft, famous bush trip planes, rotorcraft, eVTOLs, airships, steerable balloons, all the way to sleek business jets, a fleet of narrow- and wide-body airliners and even heavy military transporters and fighter jets.”

You can watch the first trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on PS5 below.

“Developed by Asobo Studio in partnership with Microsoft Game Studios, the PlayStation 5 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will continue to be updated with both free World Updates and Sim Updates,” according to Asobo.

“The simulator also includes a robust marketplace filled with new aircraft, airports, and more from a very active and talented 3rd party creator community.”

The PS5 version of the game will introduce the new career system, which debuted in the 2024 release.

“Virtual pilots have access to a nearly unlimited number of missions and activities all over the world. Start your aviation career to gain experience and build your reputation, enabling you to unlock exciting missions in firefighting, search and rescue, aerial construction, agriculture, and more. In addition to career missions, PS5 simmers can test their skills with a variety of landing challenges, rally races, and more, as well as compete against other players in the new Challenge League.”