Microsoft could reportedly merge Xbox Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass

Microsoft is reportedly exploring a merger of two of its Game Pass tiers, uniting the service’s PC and console offerings.

Currently, Microsoft offers PC Game Pass, which gives PC players access to Game Pass titles on PC only. This tier also includes EA Play and access to Microsoft’s first-party games on day one.

The publisher also offers Xbox Game Pass Premium, which offers the console, PC, and Cloud libraries, without EA Play.

According to The Verge, Microsoft could soon simplify its lineup by combining the two tiers into a single offering. It’s also claimed that Microsoft could experiment with a free version of its Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

The Verge also notes that combining the tiers would be framed as an effort to expand Game Pass’s offering, and potentially include more third-party services as a value-add.

PC Game Pass currently costs $16.49 / £13.49 per month. Xbox Game Pass Premium, which was formerly known as Xbox Game Pass Standard, costs $14.99 / £10.99 per month.

Microsoft announced sweeping Game Pass price increases in October. Game Pass’s highest tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, now costs $29.99 / £22.99 per month, up from $19.99 / £14.99.

Last week, Microsoft announced the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. The 12 games, which are mostly set to release during the first half of February, include High on Life 2, which is available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers.