Microsoft confirms Forza Horizon 6 won’t come to PS5 at launch

Forza Horizon 6 won’t be on PlayStation 5 at launch.

The newly announced driving game which will see the series head to Japan, was announced this week.

While no gameplay was shown from the racer, it’s planned for release on Xbox and PC next year. The game will also come to PS5, however, it’s now been confirmed that it won’t be at the same time that Xbox and PC players get to play.

A note at the bottom of the Xbox Wire post reads: “Forza Horizon 6 will launch first on Xbox consoles and PC in 2026. With the excitement for this franchise on other platforms, Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are also working together to bring Forza Horizon 6 to PlayStation 5 post-launch.”

This has come as a surprise to some players due to Microsoft‘s recent cross-platform policy. Doom: The Dark Ages showed up on PS5 at the same time as the other versions. The Outer Worlds 2 is also planned for a day-and-date release on Xbox and PlayStation.

Following its release in November 2021, Microsoft claimed Forza Horizon 5 had enjoyed the biggest launch in Xbox history at the time, with more than 10 million players in its first week.

Earlier this year, the game was released on PlayStation 5, where it quickly became a massive hit for Microsoft.

Forza Horizon 6 is due in 2026.

The game will feature both rural and urban parts of Japan, according to art director Don Arc era speaking to the official Xbox Wire blog.

“While we’re not announcing too much in terms of detail right now, we’re excited to show fans the true breadth of beauty – both natural and urban environments – that Japan has to offer,” he said.

“From the neon lights and towering buildings of Tokyo City – one of our most detailed and layered environments to date – to the serenity and natural beauty of Japan’s rural and mountain areas, we think players will be blown away by the open world of Japan that we have built.

“And while we are not necessarily trying to recreate Japan and its environments like for like, our goal has always been to capture the country’s unique cultural essence and present it back in the most Horizon way possible.”

VGC’s Forza Horizon 5 review called the racer “the first essential game of the generation”.

“Forza Horizon 5 is the best game in the series and the best Xbox Series X/S game to date,” we wrote. “Its flawless racing and wealth of activities are backed up by a gorgeous setting and a fantastic new progression system which encourages players to focus on the features they enjoy most. Utterly essential.”