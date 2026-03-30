Microsoft claims new gaming CEO killed This is an Xbox campaign ‘because it didn’t feel like Xbox’

Microsoft’s new gaming CEO personally pulled Xbox’s ‘This is an Xbox’ marketing campaign as one of her first acts in charge, the company has claimed.

Asha Sharma was confirmed as Xbox boss Phil Spencer’s successor last month, and the executive appears to have moved quickly to make favourable moves, including repairing relationships with any fans disgruntled by the brand’s shift to multiplatform.

That includes engaging directly with Xbox owners on social media, and making sweeping commitments, including the “return of Xbox”.

According to a new report from Windows Central, Sharma’s first act after coming on board was to shut down the ‘This is an Xbox’ marketing campaign.

The advertising campaign promoted Xbox as a cross-device platform, notably on other companies’ products, such as Samsung and LG devices.

The campaign proved controversial with some players, who already perceived a diminishing value from owning an Xbox, after Microsoft’s decision to start putting its games on PlayStation 5, and also, according to Windows Central, some staff internally disliked it for ‘undermining’ their efforts.

In a statement issued to the publication, Microsoft confirmed that This is an Xbox was discontinued due to a direct decision from Sharma.

“Asha retired ‘This is an Xbox’ because it didn’t feel like Xbox,” a Microsoft spokesperson said. “She is personally leading a reset of how we show up as a brand.”

At the time of publishing, Microsoft’s news piece from November about the This is an Xbox campaign has been taken offline.

In her first statement as Microsoft Gaming CEO last month, Sharma stated that Xbox has to make three commitments to ensure future success – “great games”, the “return of Xbox” and the “future of play”.

“To meet the moment, we will invent new business models and new ways to play by leaning into what we already have: iconic teams, characters, and worlds that people love,” she said.