Microsoft already planned Ninja Theory closure when it announced Senua, it’s claimed

Microsoft had already decided to “sunset or split” Hellblade developer Ninja Theory when it announced its latest game, Senua, it’s been claimed.

Just 10 days ago, UK-based developer Ninja Theory announced Senua, the third game in the critically acclaimed Hellblade series.

However, since the game’s announcement, the studio behind it has been the subject of multiple reports claiming it, along with Microsoft stablemates Compulsion Games and Double Fine, could close.

When these reports were published, many were surprised due to the fact that Ninja Theory had only days earlier announced its new game for 2027. It’s now claimed that the impending changes at Ninja Theory were already well underway before the trailer debuted.

According to Game File, citing a source familiar with Microsoft‘s operations, plans were already in place to close the studio, or sell it off, when the game was announced during June’s showcase.

“By the time that game was revealed, Microsoft had already planned to sunset or split with the studio,” reads the report from Game File.

“The thinking was that the promise of a newly announced game would help draw investor interest in the studio.” The report states that it’s currently unknown if anyone at Ninja Theory was involved in this plan.”

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Microsoft was planning significant cuts to its gaming division, reportedly planned to take place shortly after the end of its fiscal year on June 30.

Studios at the center of the reports and speculation have largely remained quiet, Double Fine did release a post on social media seemingly referring to the constantly evolving news.

The tweet, which was posted on Monday evening hours after reports were published, simply contained a cold sweat emoji, typically used to convey nervousness.

😅 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) June 16, 2026

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, was originally a PS4 console exclusive, releasing on Sony‘s console and PC in August 2017 before finally coming to Xbox One in April 2018.

After Microsoft acquired Ninja Theory in 2018, the opposite took place for the sequel Senua’s Sega: Hellblade 2 – it was an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive in May 2024, before coming to PS5 in August 2025.