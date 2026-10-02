Miami Heat NBA team to rebrand as ‘Vice City’ in GTA 6 marketing stunt

NBA team Miami Heat is set to rebrand as ‘Vice City’ as part of a promotion for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Dubbed “A Night In Vice City,” the event will take place on the eve of the highly anticipated Rockstar Games title’s launch, November 18, when the Heat will take the court as “Vice City” as they host the Milwaukee Bucks.

As part of the event, Miami Heat will play on a specially constructed “Vice City Court” and appear in a reimagined uniform. The team has also teased additional activities and activations throughout Kaseya Center, including special Vice City merchandise.

Rockstar’s next open-world crime game is set in a fictionalized version of Miami, returning players to Vice City for the first time since 2006’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

The Heat’s event appears to be one of the more unusual promotional tie-ins surrounding the game, which is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, following several delays.

New details on GTA 6 were recently revealed in an issue of Game Informer, including claims that the game’s map is twice the size of GTA 5’s, and that it will feature advanced weather systems like tropical storms and hurricanes.

According to Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto VI will feature a more dynamic and localized weather system in Leonida (the game’s fictional version of Florida), allowing different areas of the map to experience dramatically different conditions at the same time.

“We have re-engineered our weather system to make everything much more localized and persistent, and really wanted the world to feel dynamically solid and achieve a sense of scale we haven’t felt before,” Owen Shepherd, vice president of art for lighting and rendering at Rockstar, told Game Informer.

“The world features new fully dynamic cloudscapes that roll across the map, these give us a broad spectrum of weather from the clear blue skies of a Miami winter to the vertiginous cumulonimbus clouds with sporadic lightning that you see most afternoons in the Floridian summer and autumn.”