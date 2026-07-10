Mewtwo takes over Times Square as Pokémon recreates original Pokémon Go trailer

The Pokémon Company has recreated the first Pokémon Go trailer for its 10th anniversary by taking over Times Square with a Mewtwo raid.

As part of the Pokémon Go 10th Anniversary Celebrations taking place in New York City, The Pokémon Company took over several billboards in Manhattan’s Times Square.

In doing this, Pokémon recreated the final shots of the original Pokémon Go announcement trailer, which saw hundreds of players battling Mewtwo in New York’s famous hub.

The event began with the trailer playing across almost all of the New York landmark’s famous screens. Following this, players in attendance were able to take on Mewtwo in-game and receive a special version of the Pokémon only available at the Times Square event. Players took part in a Unity Raid, which sees thousands of players take on one Pokémon.

10 years later, Pokemon Go takes over Times Square to defeat Mewtwo. — Jordan Middler (@jordanmiddler.bsky.social) 2026-07-10T01:02:30.139Z

The event also marked the introduction of Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y into the game. Players can take them on as part of new Super Mega Raids, which require high-level Pokémon. Super Mega Raids require eight or more trainers to participate in.

These new raid bosses have the ability to shield themselves; these shields can only be taken down by Mega Evolved Pokémon.

Pokémon Go was released in 2016 and has gone on to become one of the most successful mobile games of all time. Originally developed by Niantic and based on a Google Maps prank which saw Pokémon appearing around the world, the game was a cultural juggernaut when it originally launched.

Following the success of Go, The Pokémon Company released Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee on Nintendo Switch. The games, which were remakes of the original Pokémon RPGs, included mechanics from the mobile titles, such as the catching mechanics.