Metroid Prime Trilogy engineer explains why he thinks the motorcycle sections in Metroid Prime 4 were ‘just a waste’

The lead technical engineer on the first three Metroid Prime games has explained why he feels the open-world motorbike sections in Metroid Prime 4 weren’t needed.

Sol Valley is a desert area in the game, which Samus can explore on her Vi-O-La bike. It serves as a hub area that connects various parts of the game, but players were divided on how necessary it was, with some arguing that it diverted too much from the core first-person Metroid Prime gameplay.

Now, in an interview with Kiwi Talkz, Jack Mathews – who was a lead technical engineer on Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3 – has explained why he wasn’t a fan of Sol Valley, saying it was likely a distraction that diverted development resources from the rest of the game.

“All the biomes were pretty much standard Metroid Prime stuff,” Mathews said. “You could take whatever tooling they used for Prime 1 and make any biome in Prime 4, adding the new abilities and all of that, but by and large you could do that. Sol Valley is a completely different thing. A terrain system never existed in Metroid.”

He added: “You’re basically taking a Zelda dungeon game, and then saying ‘now put the Wind Waker sea in this’. Sol Valley is the Wind Waker sea, right?

“You’re pretty much there, you don’t see more than one other major thing until you get close to it, nothing else is probably is loaded or barely loaded. And then when you get to it, you have this one encounter that is essentially the desert and one mini biome on it. Right?

“All of that technology I just described did not exist before this. Someone had to write all that. And people writing all of that are not doing other things on the game. Do you see what I’m getting at?

“It’s a split focus. And it’s a split focus on pretty major technology and design things. Anything you do for Sol Valley doesn’t really carry over into any other part of the game.

“So you make those two little AIs that are in Sol Valley – and there’s only like, I think, two or three, you’re not using them in the rest of the game at all, right? And so, it’s just a waste. It’s a split of resources that makes no sense.”

Introducing a new mechanic to an established series is “a risky thing”

Mathews added that creating an entirely new type of gameplay in something like Metroid Prime 4 was also a risk because – unlike the main first-person gameplay, which was a known quantity to the team – it was taking a gamble on how long it would take to implement and whether it would be fun.

“It’s also a risky thing,” he explained. “If you’re making a production plan for the game, you want to say we’re going to make X amount of rooms, X amount of biomes, Y amount of enemies. These Griever enemies are six-armed versions of Space Pirates or… the Reptilicus. We have the flying guys that are war wasps. We have those AIs to deal with. We have a few Platformers, [which] are the same as these other guys.

“You have a well of things that you can start from, and you know with virtually no risk how long it’s going to take you to make those parts of the game. Does that make sense so far?

“With Sol Valley, it’s like ‘hey, guess what, it’s Hyrule Field in a desert, or Wind Waker’s Great Sea as a desert’. You need to make this whole system, make it fun.

“We don’t know what’s fun in this kind of system because we’ve never worked in it before. We don’t know what’s fun on a bike because we never worked on it before. I personally seem to recall [Metroid Prime producer Kensuke] Tanabe liked motorbikes a lot – that’s neither here nor there.

“But this is your challenge. How do you how do you clarify that risk? How do you know how long it’s going to take to build anything in that, to find fun in that, to know if it will be fun? And how do you schedule it?”

When it was put to Mathews that the Sol Valley section may have been a leftover from the first version of Metroid Prime 4 – which was being developed by Bandai Namco and overseen by Tanabe – and that Retro Studios may have inherited it, he stressed that he didn’t know if this was the case but that it was uncharacteristic of the studio.

“If I am Retro, I’m trying to make as similar of a game as possible, have an understanding of what I’m making, and do what I think was and is fun,” he explained. “And Sol Valley just makes no sense.

“Even if you were to say ‘I want to make Sol Valley to reduce load times’, right? That’s a thing in Metroid games, is reducing load times. It makes no sense, because whenever you go from Sol Valley to the start of a hub, you then either go through a door or a tram that’s a giant load time, to get to the actual world. Or you go on a rocket that shoots you somewhere.”

He added: “The only thing that I can think is that someone very much like liked motorbikes and thought that there needed to be downtime, not really understanding that in a Metroid Prime game the downtime is the not-shooting, exploration time.

“I feel like they went for a lot of action in smaller worlds and thought that the downtime could be Sol Valley in between, but you’re not doing anything interesting in Sol Valley and that’s not what people want, you know?”