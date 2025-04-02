Metroid Prime 4, Zelda, and Pokemon are getting enhanced Switch 2 Editions

Nintendo has announced a line of enhanced ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Edition’ games for its next console, which will feature improvements such as better visuals, or exclusive features.

Switch 2 Edition games are separate from standard Switch 2 backwards compatibility, and need to either be purchased separately or upgraded to for owners of Switch 1 versions.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond’s Switch 2 Edition will feature mouse controls and 4K 60fpsHDR visuals, or a 120fps performance mode. Pokemon Legends Z-A will also have a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition with enhanced visuals.

Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom’s Switch 2 Enhanced Editions will include improved resolution and frame rates, HDR support, plus a new Zelda Notes feature which allows players to access a game map via their mobile device.

New modes, new minigames and new ways to play! Experience the biggest party yet, where you and your friends can appear in the game, when #SuperMarioPartyJamboree – #NintendoSwitch2 Edition + Jamboree TV arrives July 24th. pic.twitter.com/VYTwRlax75 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 2, 2025

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will also include improved visuals, as well as new story content.

Finally, Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV will expand on the base game with mouse controls, audio recognition, “more expressive” rumble, and gameplay which utlises the camera accessory.

In Mario Party mode, players will be able to see each other in online games via the camera. In Bowser Live, players can compete in motion games, mouse games, and more.

Those who already own the original will be able to upgrade for an unknown price, Nintendo said.

More to follow…