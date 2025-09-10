Metroid Prime 4 rated again as Nintendo Direct news expected

Metroid Prime 4 has been rated by another regional classification board, as expectation ramps up for news of the game’s final release date.

As spotted by journalist ‘Necro’ Felipe Lima, the Retro Studios Switch 2 sequel has passed classification in Brazil and been issued a +14 rating.

This follows news last month that Metroid Prime 4 had been rated by North America’s ESRB and issued a T for Teen rating. A month earlier, South Korea’s classification board had also rated it.

While ratings news is rarely an exact indicator of a release date, it does suggest that we are likely to hear news about the game soon.

Developed by Retro Studios for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, Metroid Prime 4 is still officially set for release this year. The game will offer mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2, and run at up to 120FPS.

Nintendo first announced Metroid Prime 4 during its E3 Nintendo Direct presentation back in June 2017, but in 2019 Nintendo revealed that the game had essentially been started all over again, with development moved from an unnamed team, reportedly Bandai Namco, to original Prime developer Retro Studios.

Nintendo published the latest Metroid Prime 4 trailers in March and April. According to the videos, the game was still planned to be released on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 sometime this year.

This summer, Nintendo UK was forced to correct a large London Underground ad for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond that claimed the Switch 2 game was “out now”.