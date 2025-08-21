Metroid Prime 4 has been rated by the ESRB.

While the listing has yet to appear on the ESRB website, the Nintendo eShop store listing for the game has been updated.

Until this week, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has appeared with an RP for Rating Pending symbol alongside any marketing materials. Now, the same materials have been updated to reflect what appears to be its final rating, T for Teen.

While ratings news is rarely an indicator of an exact release date, it does suggest that we are likely to hear news about the game soon.

This is the latest major ratings board to cover the game, following the news from July that South Kora’s classification board has also rated it.

Nintendo published the latest Metroid Prime 4 trailer in March. According to the trailer, the game was still planned to release on Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

“Samus Aran has been unexpectedly transported to the planet Viewros,” a synopsis for the game reads. “As she explores the planet for answers, Samus is granted psychic abilities – mysterious and ancient powers that allow her to control the trajectory of her beams, operate mechanisms and open doors.

“Why were these powers bestowed upon Samus and what will her fate be? The threads intertwining beyond space and time will weave a new tale when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches on Nintendo Switch this year.”