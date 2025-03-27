Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gameplay trailer shows Samus’ new psychic abilities

Nintendo has released a new gameplay trailer for Metroid Prime 4, which shows off Samus’s new abilities.

According to the trailer, Samus has new psychic abilities which enable her to control things with her mind.

“Samus Aran has been unexpectedly transported to the planet Viewros,” Nintendo said. “As she explores the planet for answers, Samus is granted psychic abilities – mysterious and ancient powers that allow her to control the trajectory of her beams, operate mechanisms and open doors.

“Why were these powers bestowed upon Samus and what will her fate be? The threads intertwining beyond space and time will weave a new tale when Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches on Nintendo Switch this year.”

Developed by Retro Studios for Nintendo Switch, ‘Metroid Prime 4 Beyond’ is confirmed for release in 2025.

“The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran will embark on a new mission,” Nintendo said in its synopsis. “Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a new entry in the Metroid Prime series, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025.”

Nintendo first made the surprise Metroid Prime 4 announcement during its E3 Nintendo Direct presentation on June 13, 2017.

All that was revealed was a 43-second animation showing outer space and a ‘4’ symbol appearing, along with a message reading “Metroid Prime 4 now in development for Nintendo Switch“.

Until recently, however, nothing else was shown of the game. Mainly, that’s because in 2019 Nintendo revealed that the game had essentially been started all over again, with development moved from an unnamed team – reportedly Bandai Namco – to original Prime developer Retro Studios.