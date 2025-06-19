Metroid Prime 4 ad on London Underground claims the game is ‘out now’

A poster for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been spotted in the London Underground which claims the game is out now.

An image of the ad, captured by VGC at Oxford Circus tube station in London, gives information on Metroid Prime 4 along with an ‘Out Now’ message.

At the time of writing, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond doesn’t have a release date, and the game hasn’t been ‘shadow dropped’ on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop.

VGC has visited the London Underground station in question and can confirm that the poster does indeed say ‘Out Now’, as seen in our photo at the top of this article.

However, we also spotted a similar Mario Kart World poster alongside it, seen below, featuring the same ‘Out Now’ message.

It’s therefore possible that whoever created the ads copied the template over for the Metroid Prime 4 ad and forgot to remove the ‘Out Now’ part.

This aside, it’s still notable that the game is getting such prominent advertising alongside other soon-to-be-released Switch 2 games like Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Party Jamboree TV, suggesting that while the game isn’t out now, a release date announcement could be on the way soon.



Developed by Retro Studios for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, Metroid Prime 4 is set for release this year.

The game will offer mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2, and run at up to 120FPS.

Nintendo first made the surprise Metroid Prime 4 announcement during its E3 Nintendo Direct presentation on June 13, 2017.

All that was revealed was a 43-second animation showing outer space and a ‘4’ symbol appearing, along with a message reading “Metroid Prime 4 now in development for Nintendo Switch“.

Until recently, however, nothing else was shown of the game. Mainly, that’s because in 2019 Nintendo revealed that the game had essentially been started all over again, with development moved from an unnamed team, reportedly Bandai Namco, to original Prime developer Retro Studios.