Metro and Darksiders owner Embracer says it will soon release a “long-awaited, major” game

Embracer will release a “long-awaited, major” title in its next fiscal year, it’s said.

The news was shared in the group’s latest financial results, which state that, “for the next financial year, we look forward to one long-awaited, major, in-house developed and in-house published title together with a range of important mid-sized titles.”

Embracer’s next financial year will run from April 1 until the end of March 2027.

The group owns various publishers, developers, and franchises, including Plaion, THQ Nordic, Dark Horse Media, Tomb Raider, Dead Island, Kingdom Come, and Darksiders.

One potential candidate for the ‘major’ unannounced title is the next Metro game, which Embracer and developer 4A Games have been teasing for some time.

The next Metro game has been in development for several years and, according to 4A, will be heavily influenced by its experiences during the ongoing Russian invasion of its home country, Ukraine. 4A Games was founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, and later expanded to Malta.

“Metro has always had a hard-hitting, political, anti-war and often emotional story – and you can be sure these themes will continue thanks to our ongoing collaboration with franchise creator, author, and activist Dmitry Glukhovsky,” 4A said last year.

“Dmitry has always spoken out against the war in Ukraine from the start – a courageous decision for any russian, that has seen him sentenced to jail (in absentia) – and we are proud to have him as a friend and co-creator as we tell this next, and never more relevant chapter of Metro together.

“Rest assured, you are in for quite the ride.”