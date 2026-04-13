Metro 2039 will be revealed this week, 4A Games confirms

4A Games will debut the first look at its next Metro title, Metro 2039, in an Xbox-branded showcase this Thursday, April 16.

The digital broadcast will debut the first look at the next title in the beloved post-apocalyptic first-person shooter series at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK.

“This will be the fourth mainline entry from 4A Games in the series based on the iconic novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky,” Xbox said, “all of which tell the stories of survivors of nuclear devastation living in the Moscow subway tunnels and the world that surrounds them.”

The next Metro game has been in development for several years and, according to 4A, will be heavily influenced by its experiences during the ongoing Russian invasion of its home country, Ukraine. 4A Games was founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, and later expanded to Malta.

Join us for the global reveal of #METRO2039



16 April 2026 10AM PDT | 7PM CEST | 8PM EET

https://t.co/2WHjhw8Y8w pic.twitter.com/9H7gBSXeZV — 4A Games (@4AGames) April 13, 2026

“Metro has always had a hard-hitting, political, anti-war and often emotional story – and you can be sure these themes will continue thanks to our ongoing collaboration with franchise creator, author, and activist Dmitry Glukhovsky,” the developer said last year.

“Dmitry has always spoken out against the war in Ukraine from the start – a courageous decision for any russian, that has seen him sentenced to jail (in absentia) – and we are proud to have him as a friend and co-creator as we tell this next, and never more relevant chapter of Metro together.

“Rest assured, you are in for quite the ride.”