Metro 2039 is coming this year, a game ‘fundamentally changed’ by Russia’s illegal war

4A Games has announced Metro 2039, and it’s coming to PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year.

Developer 4A Games showcased the sequel for the first time on Thursday, and in a pre-brief attended by VGC, it said that Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 “fundamentally changed,” not only life at the Ukraine-based studio, but also had a major impact on the game itself.

While much of the team remains in Ukraine, the development team is now spread across 20 different nations. The game’s story will “focus acutely on choices, actions, consequences, and the cost of securing a future.”

“The meaning [of our games] has always been about preventing war, but now, war is our reality, and our message has shifted to be about the consequences,” said 4A Games.

“Everything we had planned for the next chapter of Metreo changed in 2020, and more significantly in 2022.”

You can watch the reveal trailer for the new title in the Metro franchise below.

A synopsis for the upcoming first-person shooter reads: “For a quarter century, the last survivors of nuclear war have been locked in bitter conflict deep in the Metro tunnels beneath the poisoned city of Moscow. Now, the underground factions are unified under one banner – the Novoreich, led by a new Fuhrer: the legendary Spartan, Hunter.

“You play as The Stranger, a recluse haunted by violent waking nightmares, forced to undertake a harrowing journey back down to the Metro, a place he swore he would never return to.”

In a change from previous entries in the series, the game’s protagonist will be fully voiced, which developer 4A says will be a “notable step towards deeper immersion in Metro’s iconic atmospheric storytelling.”

No specific release date was shared for the game.