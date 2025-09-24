Metaphor: ReFantazio crowned best game at Japan Game Awards

Metaphor: ReFantazio was crowned best game at the 2025 Japan Game Awards held on Tuesday.

The Sega and Atlus RPG picked up the Grand Award during the ceremony, which is run annually by Japan’s Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) and partially voted for by the public.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received the Breakthrough Award. “Expedition 33 is inspired by so many incredible JRPGs we grew up with and love, so being recognised in Japan is both important and very personal to us,” said developer Sandfall. “We could not be more grateful.”

Nintendo Switch 2 was named the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Award winner, which is given to an individual or organization that has made a great contribution to the growth of the Japanese games industry.

Switch 2, which launched globally in June, was by far Japan’s biggest ever console launch, breaking PS2’s first-month sales record.

11 games were given an Award for Excellence, including Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D, Elden Ring Nightreign, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Like A Dragon: Yakuza Pirates in Hawaii.

The Game Designers Award, which is chosen by a panel of nine Japanese creators, including Masahiro Sakurai, Hideki Kamiya, and Yoko Taro, was given to Odd Meter’s adventure game Indika.

The full list of winners can be found below. Titles released from April 2024 to the end of March 2025 in Japan are eligible for the Japan Game Awards 2025.

JAPAN GAME AWARDS 2025 WINNERS

Grand Award

Award for Excellence

Breakthrough Award

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall)

Movement Award

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Special Award

Game Designers Award

Indika (Odd Meter)

Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry Award