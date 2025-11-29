Metal Gear’s producer says he’s undecided on future remakes, MGS4 would be ‘real challenge’

Metal Gear Solid series producer Noriaki Okamura has claimed that Konami is undecided on whether it will create further series remakes in the future, following the release of MGS Delta.

Speaking to Japanese publication Real Sound, Okamura was asked what kind of titles we’ll see from the Metal Gear series, aside from the recently discussed MGS Master Collection Volume 2.

Okamura claimed that Konami was still at the decision stage for what to do next with Metal Gear, and that future titles could come in the form of more remakes or something else.

“Right now, we’re still in the stage of thinking about what to make next,” he said, via machine translation. “Since Metal Gear has given us a chance to reach a new audience, I’d like to keep building on that momentum.

“That said, the actual content of what we’ll make is still undecided. It could be another remake, or we might take on something entirely new.

“The Metal Gear series is practically a history of video games in itself—ranging from pixel art to film-like presentation—so the best way to remake or reinterpret each title differs greatly.”

He continued: “We have no intention of simply applying the same methodology we used for MGS Delta to every game. We want to determine the most suitable approach for each game.

“Many of the original staff had left, and the team had been restructured, so we had to gather new people to finally get MGSΔ made. As a team, we’re confident that we managed to preserve the appeal of the past titles while achieving a level of quality that modern players can enjoy. At the moment, we’re exploring concrete plans for what comes next.”

The producer was then specifically asked about the chance of a remake of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, the classic PS3 entry that has still not received a re-release, with the complexity of that console’s hardware often cited as a reason.

“The hardware at that time required some very unusual designs to get 3D performance out of the technology available, and MGS4’s code ended up being quite unconventional as well… Bringing it over today seems like it would be a real challenge,” he said.