Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 2 is still ‘moving forward properly’, Konami says

Konami has assured players that Volume 2 of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection is still in development.

As noted by X user Kuwabara357, the game was mentioned during a Metal Gear Production Hotline presentation during Tokyo Game Show.

During the Japanese-only discussion, Metal Gear Solid series producer Noriaki Okamura confirmed that work on Master Collection Vol 2 is continuing and promises to be worth the wait.

“It has certainly taken quite a while now,” Okamura said (via fan translation). “Since we called the first instalment Vol 1, it’s only natural to expect a second one, and that’s what we said years ago. But, as we’ve repeated several times, we are making it.

“We’ve been working on it properly while also producing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. When the time is right, we’d like to share with you all news on not only its progress but also the direction going forward.

“I’m sorry, it feels like I always have to say this, but please wait just a little longer. How long ‘a little longer’ actually means, it’s hard to say. But the project is moving forward properly, and we believe it’s shaping up to be something really enjoyable. So please wait just a bit more, more information is coming.”

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 1 was released in October 2023 and includes Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid (which also includes VR Missions/Special Missions), and the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

The line-up for Master Collection Vol 2 has yet to be confirmed, but players are hopeful that it will include PS3 game Metal Gear Solid 4 and PSP title Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.

Although Peace Walker was later remastered for PS3 and Xbox 360 as part of the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection in 2012, Metal Gear Solid 4 has never been re-released outside of PS3, making a large gap for players who want to play through the series on modern formats.

References to Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid 5, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker were reportely found in the files of Master Collection Vol 1.