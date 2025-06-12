Metal Gear Solid Delta multiplayer mode revealed – and it’s not Metal Gear Online

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is getting an original online multiplayer mode, Fox Hunt.

Revealed during a Konami digital showcase on Thursday, Fox Hunt is directed by Yu Sahara, a veteran series designer who has worked on MGS4, Peace Walker, Ground Zeroes, and The Phantom Pain.

Fox Hunt is described as a “completely original” online multiplayer mode, unrelated to Metal Gear Online, which was released alongside the PS2 Subsistence version of the original game.

“We really appreciate all the longtime fans of Metal Gear Online who have always wanted to see it make a comeback, but the landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot since MGO,” said Sahara.

“It took a lot of careful consideration to think about what the new online mode should look like. Based on the iconic stealth and survival elements of the Metal Gear series, we’re taking camouflage and hide-and-seek to the next level,” he added.

“We challenged ourselves to make something unique, that’s more than just another shootout. We’ve used that back-and-forth tension of staying hidden, or searching out the enemy, to create an online experience unique to Metal Gear.”

Sahra said more news on Fox Hunt would be shared in the future.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami‘s remake of the third game in the series, is planned to release on August 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Last year, VGC went hands-on with the game and discussed the changes that had been made with producer Noriaki Okamura.

“This is a 20-year-old game,” producer Okamura told VGC. “So when we decided to bring it to modern platforms, we didn’t want to make it feel like an old game. We did refine a lot of things to make sure that for those who didn’t play the original, it still feels like a game that came out in this day and age.”