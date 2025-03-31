Metal Gear Solid Delta ESRB rating suggests its controversial sexual content is still intact

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been rated by the ESRB, and it appears some of its more controversial content may have remained intact.

The US rating board has decided that the remake will be rated M for Mature, due to “blood, sexual themes and violence”.

A description of the rating goes into more detail, revealing that certain scenes and the ‘Peep Demo Theater’ unlockable appear to still be in the game.

The Demo Theater is one of the extra features in the Subsistence and HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and lets players view all the game’s cutscenes while controlling the camera.

The hardest to unlock cutscene is titled Peep Demo Theater, which is unlocked by getting every other scene in the Demo Theater (requiring four playthroughs of the game).

Peep Demo Theater shows every scene in the game in which female spy EVA is seen in her underwear, with players able to move the camera around and zoom it to see her body closer.

“The game contains some suggestive/sexual content,” the ESRB’s rating reads. “A man groping a woman’s breasts, close-up camera angles of deep cleavage, a character briefly groping a man’s crotch, a Peep Demo Theatre allowing players to view cutscenes of a female character’s body from a first-person perspective.”

The ESRB rating also gives some detail on the game’s violence, saying: “Combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire, cries of pain, and blood-splatter effects. Some close-quarter combat allows players to slit enemies’ throats, resulting in large spurts of blood.

“Cutscenes depict further instances of violence/blood: a restrained character beaten and electrocuted, a character shot in the eye, a character on fire shot several times.”

Last month it was officially confirmed that the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date will be August 28.

Last year, VGC went hands-on with the first 90 minutes of Metal Gear Solid Delta, and came away impressed with what was shown.

“If Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a temperature check for the return of the franchise, then so far it’s doing an incredible job,” we wrote. “It feels great to play, it looks excellent, and it retains all the campy nonsense that makes Metal Gear so beloved.”