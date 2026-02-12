Metal Gear Solid 4 is finally coming to modern consoles in MGS Master Collection 2

Metal Gear Solid 4 will finally release for a platform other than PlayStation 3 as part of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2.

The collection, announced at Thursday’s State of Play, will include MGS4 and MGS Peace Walker. It will also include 2000 Game Boy entry, Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel.

The second collection will mark the first time that Metal Gear Solid 4 will be playable outside of its native platform.

Each game will include a scenario book containing the text from the respective title, plus a master book offering detailed insights into the story and characters.

The second of Konami‘s Metal Gear Collections is coming to PlayStation 5 on August 27.

Players who have save data for any title included in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will receive in-game items usable in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Konami said.

“Metal Gear fans, thank you for your patience,” said producer Noriaki Okamura, who confirmed that Konami is also releasing a final update for the first Master Collection today, adding a HD visuals options to MGS1and MGS3.

Previously, Okamura acknowledged that Metal Gear Solid 4 was still only playable on PlayStation 3, over 15 years after its release.

Speaking to IGN in 2024, he said: “We definitely are aware of this situation with MGS4. Unfortunately, we can’t really say too much at the moment with Vol 1 containing MGS 1-3 dot dot dot… you can probably connect the dots!

“Right now we still are internally concerned about what we should be doing for the future of the series. So sorry, we can’t really reveal anything at the moment. But stay tuned!”

Porting Metal Gear Solid 4 to platforms other than PS3 was said to be a challenge due to the system’s unique architecture, and, in the pre-digital age, the fact that the game shipped on large BD-ROM discs that could hold up to 54GB.