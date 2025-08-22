Metal Gear Solid 3’s remake includes a mini-game made by Platinum

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater includes a remake of the original game’s infamous Guy Savage demo.

The Guy Savage demo was an Easter Egg in the original PS2 game. This basic hack-and-slash game was written and directed by Konami veteran Shuyo Murata. Murata would later serve as an uncredited co-director on Metal Gear Solid 4.

When asked about the minigame following the release of MGS 3, original director Hideo Kojima claimed that he’d originally planned to include Gradius, but then decided he’d like to include an original game.

The Guy Savage demo was also intended as a proof of concept for a full game, but was ultimately cancelled.

Now, in Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater, a remake of that demo is included in the game, developed by PlatinumGames.

In Metal Gear Solid Delta, players can unlock the Guy Savage demo by either completing the game on any difficulty or, if the player saves the game and exits after the torture scene in Groznyj Grad, when the player returns, the minigame will be triggered.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released on August 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

VGC’s review of the game called it “An excellent, if safe, remake of one of the PS2’s best games.”

“Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater does exactly what we wanted it to. It’s a way to play the PS2 classic on modern hardware, with a fresh coat of paint, and contemporary controls. While those looking for a more expansive remake may be left wanting, translating much of MGS 5’s excellent gameplay to the PS2 classic is more than enough for us. After a difficult decade, Metal Gear is back.”