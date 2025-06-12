Metal Gear Solid 3 remake reveals Xbox-only Konami crossover

Konami has revealed the special Bomberman crossover coming to the Xbox version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Earlier this year, a new MGS3 remake trailer teased the return of the Snake vs Monkey mode from the original PlayStation 2 game, which features characters from PlayStation‘s Ape Escape franchise.

However, it was confirmed that not all versions of the game would feature this crossover.

Now, in new gameplay published during a digital showcase on Thursday, Konami has confirmed that the Xbox Series version of Metal Gear Solid Delta will feature a mini-game starring its own Bomberman character instead.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami‘s remake of the third game in the series, is planned to release on August 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Last year, VGC went hands-on with the game and discussed the changes that had been made with producer Noriaki Okamura.

“This is a 20-year-old game,” producer Okamura told VGC. “So when we decided to bring it to modern platforms, we didn’t want to make it feel like an old game. We did refine a lot of things to make sure that for those who didn’t play the original, it still feels like a game that came out in this day and age.”