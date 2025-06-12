Support VGC

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake reveals Xbox-only Konami crossover

The Xbox Bomberman game will replace the original’s Ape Escape version

Konami has revealed the special Bomberman crossover coming to the Xbox version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Earlier this year, a new MGS3 remake trailer teased the return of the Snake vs Monkey mode from the original PlayStation 2 game, which features characters from PlayStation‘s Ape Escape franchise.

However, it was confirmed that not all versions of the game would feature this crossover.

Now, in new gameplay published during a digital showcase on Thursday, Konami has confirmed that the Xbox Series version of Metal Gear Solid Delta will feature a mini-game starring its own Bomberman character instead.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami‘s remake of the third game in the series, is planned to release on August 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Last year, VGC went hands-on with the game and discussed the changes that had been made with producer Noriaki Okamura.

“This is a 20-year-old game,” producer Okamura told VGC. “So when we decided to bring it to modern platforms, we didn’t want to make it feel like an old game. We did refine a lot of things to make sure that for those who didn’t play the original, it still feels like a game that came out in this day and age.”

