Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta’s online multiplayer mode Fox Hunt gets a release window

Konami has announced a release window for Fox Hunt, the upcoming multiplayer mode for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Fox Hunt will be released in Fall 2025, according to Konami, and is described as a “completely original” online multiplayer mode unrelated to Metal Gear Online, which was released alongside the PS2 Subsistence version of the original game.

The mode is being developed by Yu Sahara, a veteran series designer who has worked on MGS4, Peace Walker, Ground Zeroes, and The Phantom Pain.

“We really appreciate all the long-time fans of Metal Gear Online who have always wanted to see it make a comeback, but the landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot since Metal Gear Online,” Sahara said at the time of the mode’s announcement.

“Fox Hunt utilizes the fundamentals of one of the popular game rules from Metal Gear Online and the sneaking gameplay elements iconic to the Metal Gear series, and the latest graphical enhancements that amplify the tension of hide-and-seek to a whole new level,” reads a description for the mode.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami‘s remake of the third game in the series, is planned to release on August 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Last year, VGC went hands-on with the game and discussed the changes that had been made with producer Noriaki Okamura.

“This is a 20-year-old game,” producer Okamura told VGC at the time. “So when we decided to bring it to modern platforms, we didn’t want to make it feel like an old game. We did refine a lot of things to make sure that for those who didn’t play the original, it still feels like a game that came out in this day and age.”