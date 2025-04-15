Metal Gear in Concert coming to London later this year

Konami has announced that Metal Gear in Concert is coming to the Royal Albert Hall this year.

The performance will include music from across the franchise, including Encounter and Father and Son, and fan-favourite songs such as The Best is Yet to Come, Snake Eater, and Heavens Divide.

The UK premiere of Metal Gear in Concert will be performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by Nicholas Buc, and will feature special guest appearances from Donna Burke, the vocalist behind Snake Eater, and actress Stefanie Joosten, who played Quiet in Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.

Two performances of the show will take place on Saturday, November 1 – a matinee performance at 2.30pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale on April 17 at 10am. Priority booking for members of the Royal Albert Hall’s Friends & Patrons programme opens at 10am on April 16.

The next Metal Gear game set for release is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. Earlier this year, it was officially confirmed that the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date will be August 28.

The ESRB has also rated the game, and it appears some of its more controversial content may have remained intact.

Last year, VGC went hands-on with the first 90 minutes of Metal Gear Solid Delta, and came away impressed with what was shown.

“If Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a temperature check for the return of the franchise, then so far it’s doing an incredible job,” we wrote. “It feels great to play, it looks excellent, and it retains all the campy nonsense that makes Metal Gear so beloved.”