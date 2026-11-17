Fake user reviews for Grand Theft Auto 6 have already been spotted on Metacritic, days before the game is set to launch.

Some of these were negative reviews, bringing the overall user score down before anyone has had a chance to play the game.

Metacritic has already removed these user reviews and has blocked anyone from making any more. Typically, the site blocks user reviews until a game has been out for at least 36 hours, to prevent review bombings from those who haven’t played it.

Metacritic acted quickly here, so it will likely be keeping an eye on launch. It has already tried to curb the issue of review bombing in the past, introducing the aforementioned wait times until users can leave their reviews.

Given all of the attention on GTA 6, it isn’t surprising to see that it’s already being targeted for review bombing. It feels like the industry has ground to a halt as we wait for GTA 6 to launch, something which many in the gaming community appear to resent. However, this will likely be reversed when the game launches, given all of the excitement surrounding this release.

As we inch closer to November 19, the excitement has only ramped up. The game’s map may have leaked early as part of an official merch drop and was quickly shared online by those looking for any bits of information they can get their hands on. Many fans will also be using the ‘New Zealand’ trick to play GTA 6 early, changing their console’s location to New Zealand so they can be amongst the first to boot the game up.

GTA 6 launches on PlayStation and Xbox on November 19. A PC port is expected at a later date.