Merry Christmas from the VGC team!

As our regular news posting comes to a close for 2025, what remains is to wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from everyone at VGC!

Our news team will return full-time on Friday, January 2. However, as usual, there will be plenty to look out for over the festive break, including our usual end-of-year features looking at the biggest games of 2026.

For our VGC Patreon members, there’s even more content planned, starting today with special VGC Afterlife and Middler vs. Scullion video series, soon to be followed by additional features thanks to our Christmas Drive supporters, including a Mario Party team showdown, Quiz of the Year, and more.

Thanks to everyone who supported VGC on Patreon this year. In a media landscape that continues to be challenging, your support is hugely valued and goes a long way in helping us continue to do what we do best.

Speaking of our Christmas Drive, there’s still plenty of bonus content to fund, for those considering joining or upgrading your tier, including potential monthly live streams from the VGC team.

There’s a lot to look forward to in the video games next year, not least Grand Theft Auto 6 finally, probably, making its way into public hands, and we’re looking forward to covering it for you here on VGC. We already have some very special coverage plans for January and beyond, not least our first-ever live podcast event later in the year.

Thanks to everyone who visited, commented, and shared this year. See you in 2026!