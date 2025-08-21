Mega Victreebell announced for Pokémon Legends Z-A

The Pokémon Company has announced Mega Victreebel, which will debut in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

In a horror-themed video posted to its social channels titled “The Case of the Sweet Scent Incident, Pokémon has confirmed that one of the original 151 Pokémon will receive a new Mega Evolved form, joining Mega Dragonite, which was also recently confirmed for Legends Z-A.

Victreebel, which evolves from Weepinbell, debuted in Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green on the Nintendo Game Boy in 1996. You can get your first look at Mega Victreebel in the trailer below.

During the closing ceremony of the Pokémon World Championships, The Pokémon Company announced Z-A Battle Club, a new four-player multiplayer mode coming to Pokémon Legends Z-A.

VGC recently got a chance to try a world-first hands-on demo with Pokémon Legends Z-A during the Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California.

We had the chance to check out the new Mega Rogue Pokemon battles, which sees the player taking on giant-sized versions of Mega-Evolved Pokemon.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.