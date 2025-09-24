Mega Man has officially been confirmed as a Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds DLC character

Sega has officially confirmed that Mega Man will be coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as a DLC character.

The DLC will be included as part of the game’s Season Pass and will feature two playable racers, Mega Man and Proto Man.

It will also include a car shaped like Mega Man’s robot dog Rush, as well as a track based on Dr Wily’s castle.

The reveal was somewhat dampened by the fact that it had already been discovered by players buying the physical version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Earlier this week some physical copies found their way into players’ hands early, revealing a flyer inside the box which revealed all six DLC packs, including Mega Man.

Sega has previously confirmed that the game’s Season Pass will include Minecraft content in October and SpongeBob SquarePants in November.

This will be followed by DLC based on Pac-Man, Avatar Legends and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, though the order of release has yet to be officially announced for these.

The Mega Man announcement means all six DLC packs have now been confirmed for the game’s Season Pass.

However, the game will also be receiving a free Sega crossover character each month for the next year, with Hatsune Miku available at launch, followed by Joker from Persona in October and Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon in November. The physical game’s packaging also confirms that Nights will be coming.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.

“CrossWorlds is a brilliant karting game with satisfying handling, a fun portal mechanic and useful customisation options,” we wrote. “Its weapons aren’t as punchy as we’d like and it’s unclear how it’s going to keep players’ attention long-term but it’s a genuine, more traditional alternative to Mario Kart now that Nintendo’s pointed its series in new direction.”