Mega Lucario Z has debuted in a new Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension trailer

A new trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension has revealed Mega Lucario Z.

Mega Lucario Z will debut in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension, the first DLC expansion for the game. Lucario becomes one of the few Pokémon that can Mega Evolve into two different forms, joining the likes of Charizard, Pikachu, and Mewtwo.

The debut trailer for the Pokémon, which can be seen below, shows Mega Lucario Z will have a light yellow and cyan colour scheme, in contrast to the standard Mega Lucario, which features red and black accents.

In a new trailer released last month, The Pokémon Company confirmed that the DLC will be available on December 10.

This DLC will also see many fan favourite Pokémon returning, including Cubone.

VGC’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A review calls it “a love letter to older fans that betters Pokémon Legends: Arceus in every way”.

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a grand adventure that once again proves that the Legends series is home to the most interesting ideas Game Freak has,” we wrote. “It’s a game that understands its audience, and feels like a love letter to both players who grew up with X & Y, and those who’ve been here the whole time.

“The new battle system really worked for me, and the Rogue Mega Battles are bombastic fun, even if, like the traditional turn-based offering, it can get very easy as you level up your team. I hope the Pokémon Legends series is here to stay.”